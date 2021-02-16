Private firms bid for building, operating cargo terminals

Officials said that in the plan envisaged, private players will build freight terminals on their own land close to the stations along the freight corridors, enhancing the cargo-handling capacity of the network.

Leading Indian firms like the Adani group, and international players in the logistics sector, have bid for the contract to build and operate private cargo terminals at more than a dozen locations across five states along the upcoming Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC).

The Requests for Proposal for Private Freight Terminals on the DFC were opened on Monday, days after 25 companies, representing all major players in the logistics sector had participated in the pre-bid meeting for the tender, which will be finalised end of next month after evaluation.

The locations where the private players want to build the terminals include Dharuhera in Haryana; Phulera, and Kishangarh in Rajasthan; Dadri and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh; Palghar in Maharashtra; Sanjali in Gujarat; and Chawapel in Punjab.

In the two pre-bid meetings before this, companies like Adani Logistics, CONCOR, DP World, JM Baxi, PSA International, TVS Logistics, Gateway Rail Freight had taken part, officials said.

The private company will be given the contract for around 30 years to handle freight loading and unloading for the DFC. In the first 10 years, the winning company will have exclusive rights to handle cargo at the station following which it will be opened to other users as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month inaugurated two stretches, one each at the Eastern and the Western arms of the DFC. The entire DFC will be commissioned next year by June.

More sections will keep getting commissioned in the coming months.

There is 61 per cent progress in the Bhaupur to Deen Dayal Upadhyay section, and 180 km of the 402 km will be complete by December 21 this year.

The 401-km Khurja to Sanhewal section has had around 39% progress. It will be done by June 2022.

A 46-km link between Khurja (Eastern) and Dadri (Western) will be ready by March 2021. By December 2021, Kanpur-Khurja area will get connected to the western ports of Kandla, Mundra, and Pipava, via the 127-km Dadri-Rewari section in the Western arm, its target advanced by several months.

In the Western DFC, sections up to Palanpur in Gujarat will be opened by March, then to Makarpura (by March 2022) and finally to JNPT (June 2022).