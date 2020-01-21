Prithviraj Chavan: Shiv Sena wanted to form govt with Congress, NCP in 2014

Chavan (left); BJP’s Fadnavis says this exposes Sena. Chavan (left); BJP’s Fadnavis says this exposes Sena.

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan’s statement that the Shiv Sena wanted to form a coalition government with the Congress and NCP after 2014 state elections has set off a political storm.

In an interview with PTI, when asked what made the Congress join hands with the ideologically opposite Sena, Chavan said, “A similar situation emerged in 2014 as well. Then too, Shiv Sena and NCP had approached me to form a coalition government to stop the BJP. I immediately rejected the offer then and said winning and losing is normal in politics. In the past too, we lost elections and sat in the opposition.”

Soon after the interview, Sena leader and Cabinet Minister Anil Parab said, “I don’t know of such proposal from our side. Since Chavan has made the claim, he can throw more light on it. He should come out with the names of leaders who made this proposal to him.”

The NCP claimed no such formal proposal was ever made to the party. “They may have made a proposal to him (Chavan). But, the NCP was not contacted,” Minority Affairs Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

Meanwhile, the BJP was quick to take a shot at the Sena, claiming the revelation was reflective of the party’s intent.

“This exposes the real character of the Shiv Sena. Does the party not believe in any of the things like ideology, principles and values? Is power everything for them?” said former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He added, “…Since the revelation has come from former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, it must be true… Shiv Sena needs to explain its compulsion for alliance with ideologically opposite parties.”

In 2014, all four parties, BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP had fought the state elections without any alliance. —With PTI inputs

