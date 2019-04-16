Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan raises questions over gains from airstrikes

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Monday raised questions over the impact of the Balakot air strikes, which were carried out after the Pulwama terror attack.

“Nobody’s questioning the patriotism and competence of our armed forces. We complement them. But the question being raised is, what did we achieve through the air strikes. Were we able to destroy the network of terror? I don’t think so. No answer has come,” the senior Congress leader said.

Last month, Sam Pitroda, the Indian Overseas Congress chief, was slammed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after he had cited reports in international media that no one was killed in the air strikes.

Chavan, too, cited the reports in the international media, while questioning the Modi government’s silence over the questions these have raised. “The armed forces did their job well. But the Indian Air Force chief has said that they were only following orders. It is for those who gave the orders to justify whether the intelligence gathered was precise,” Chavan said, adding, “No answer has come so far.”