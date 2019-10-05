611 prisoners released on Gandhi’s birth anniversary

VARIOUS STATES and Union Territories released 611 prisoners on October 2, as part of Centre’s decision to grant remission to certain prisoners, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertising

None of the prisoners released include those charged with murder, rape or corruption.

“In the third phase of special remission on October 2, 2019, the states and UTs released 611 prisoners. The states and UTs were advised to hold weeklong special functions in all prisons based on the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi before releasing the prisoners… “ a statement from Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday.