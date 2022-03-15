Prisoners pen notes, poems on hope & despair, Jharkhand govt is publisher

A Dalit prisoner vents his anguish over politicians “using” his community for votes. An undertrial inmate writes that the jail “transformed” him in such a way that no educational institute could ever do. A prisoner implicated in a chit fund scam urges people to introspect on their greed too.

These are snippets from pieces penned by these inmates from various Jharkhand jails, which are part of a booklet published, for the first time, by the state government.

The booklet titled, “Sarhul: Creative Expression of Prisoners of Jharkhand”, is a compilation of articles, sketches and poems penned by more than two dozen prisoners lodged in 30 jails across the state.

Jharkhand has 7 central jails, 16 district jails, 6 sub-jails, and an open-jail-cum-rehabilitation centre, which together lodge 20,420 inmates.

The booklet opens with a poem by a Dumnka Jail prisoner Asha Mishra, expressing a pessimistic view of the country’s criminal justice system. She writes, “Kanoon ke pinjre mein lachar parinda hai. Kya raah dikhayega…kanoon to andha hai. Lachar jahan jaaye…har aur andhera hai…Nirdosh ke gardan par faansi ka fanda hai (There is a powerless bird in the cage of law, what road will it show…the law is blind. Wherever the powerless goes…there is darkness all around…a noose is dangling over the heads of innocents.”

A Dalit inmate serving life imprisonment, Subhash Chandr Bauri, in his poem, “Dalit se Karne Parichit (An acquaintance with Dalits)”, highlights how politicians take advantage of his community. Referring to the trend of leaders visiting Dalits’ homes and eating with them for “optics”, it raises various points relating to the Dalit identity and the community’s accomplishments.

Praising the booklet, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, “This initiative identify the prisoners from the creativity and artistic point of view and make the outside world aware of their good feelings…This is a matter of happiness.”

The initiative for the booklet was taken by Jharkhand IG, Prisons, Manoj Kumar, who said, “Initially only criminals were supposed to be punished and from ‘hating criminals to hating the crime’, criminals justice has travelled a long distance. Now the prison is also about reformation and publishing the booklet is a step in that direction,” he said.

Kumar said it was a “conscious move” to let prisoners vent their grievances for the sake of their mental health, adding the public at large also need to be aware of their views. He said such a compilation will be brought out now after every six months.

Bauri’s poem also makes a reference to the Supreme Court’s 2018 order on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which led to the government filing a review petition after widespread protests over it. Later, in 2020, the apex court overturned its own order.

Bauri writes: “Choone se padta tha nahana, kar diya tha mushkil jeena, kaam tha aapas mein ladana, reet tha ye sadiyon purana…Dalit mein dekhta sab hai apna apna dalhit…Dantvihin kanoon bana kar kiya Dalit ko chot, Janata se hi nyay maange ye kaisa Supreme Court, satane laga dar neta ko, ab khisak jayega vote, ab kaise aayega bhaiyya badka badka note, yahi soch kar utra sadak par, kiya Dalit se prit, Dalit mein hi sab dekhta hai apna apna dalhit, tabhi to abhiyan cheda hai, Dalit se karne parichit (People used to bath after our touch, it was difficult for us to live, and it was an old ritual…Politicians used to see their party’s interest in Dalits… The law to protect Dalits was made toothless, and the Supreme Court demanded justice from the public, then fear crept in among politicians that they will lose votes and with this thought, they took the road and showed love for Dalits. They see their party’s interest in Dalits and so they have started to get acquainted with Dalits).”

In his piece, an undertrial prisoner Kamal Kumar Singh, currently lodged in Khunti Jail after being implicated in a multi-crore chit fund scam, recalls his job as a government employee before his fall in “pursuit of success”. He, however, underlines that the people gave him money as they were also greedy.

“…Ek sarkari naukri, dhandhe se lakh guna achi thi. Aage badhne ki iccha ne mujhe kahan laakar rakh diya. Apne log mujhse door bhaag raha hai sirf mere lalach ke wajah se…lekin ek sawal main aapse karta hoon ki kya sirf meri galti thi ki mai paisa leta tha, kya koi zabardasti leta tha, darata tha ya dhamkata tha? Nahi, log bhi apne swarth ke liye mujhe paisa dete the. Lalach to unko bhi tha? (A government job was so much better. Where did such an ambition lead me? My own people run away from me. But I want to ask you one question: Was it only my mistake that I took money, did I ever threaten you for money? No, people gave me money on their own. They were also greedy),” Singh states.

Another prisoner Sukhdev Mahato, lodged in Saraikela Jail, states he used to imagine that prisons were inhabited only by “bad people” amid an atmosphere of oppression. He admits he was proved wrong when he found a library, hospital and school for inmates inside a prison. He also notes that all prisoners are not “professional criminals”.

“Yahan aakar mere andar kaafi saare badlaav aaye…is safar mein main kuch sikha hoon, shayad main bahar kitni bhi degrees haasil kar leta paratnu jo anubhav mujhe jail mein mila hai wo bahar kisi sikchanik sthan mein nahi hota (Here there have been so many changes in my life…I learnt so many things in this journey, and I would not have got such an experience and learning from any educational institute outside),” Mahato writes.

A convicted prisoner Govind Jha from Central Jail of Jamshedpur’s Ghaghidih, writes about how the parole system knowledge imbibed by another convict led to the latter’s acquittal. Jha, who has taught over 100 prisoners as part of the National Institute of Open Schooling System, recounts how a tribal prisoner had come to him to enquire about the

parole system, and he briefed him about it. Later, that prisoner was released on parole for the first time, and found that a middleman had taken his money meant for his lawyer. “After returning to the prison, he arranged for some money and, on his second parole, he finally met his lawyer regarding the appeal in his case. He was later acquitted by the high court,” Jha adds.