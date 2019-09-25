Prisoners paraded: Rajasthan human rights panel seeks police clarification

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (RSHRC) on Tuesday sought a reply from the state police about an incident on Sunday in Alwar district, where 13 associates of a wanted gangster were paraded through a market in their undergarments by the police.

In its order, the RSHRC referred to media reports that 13 accused were paraded under heavy police protection.

RSHRC chairperson Prakash Chandra Tatia, the former Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, sought a reply from the DGP to clarify how “handcuffing and parading prisoners in a semi-nude state through public road doesn’t amount to deprivation of the human rights of the prisoners”.

The commission also wanted to know from the state government whether there is a separate punishment for crimes which result in propagating an environment of fear in the general public.

The 13 men were paraded amid heavy security on Sunday.