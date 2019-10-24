Prison Statistics of India 2017 report: New category for unnatural deaths of inmates added

THE PRISON Statistics of India 2017 report has included a new category for unnatural deaths of inmates called ‘negligence/excess by jail personnel’, with only one entry across India, which is from Maharashtra.

Advertising

In 2017, Byculla jail inmate Manjula Shetye, serving life imprisonment for the murder of her sister-in-law, was allegedly murdered by prison staff. The six staffers, including a prison guard, are currently in custody and are undergoing trial in the case. The category was not included in the earlier editions of the annual nationwide reports on prisons released on Monday.

According to the report, Maharashtra had a total of 119 deaths of inmates in prisons during 2017. Of these, while 111 were categorised as natural deaths, eight were unnatural. Five were reported as suicide and two were reported to be murders by inmates, one through stabbing and one in fighting between inmates.

The report also states that the maximum number of deaths, 49, in Maharashtra prisons took place due to heart-related ailments, the second highest in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh. In 2016, while tuberculosis had caused the maximum deaths in prisons in the state at 22, in 2017, the number has reduced to seven. The total number of deaths of inmates were 121 in 2016.

Advertising

The courts across the state regularly receive applications from undertrials on medical issues faced by them and the lack of regular access to hospitals. The report also shows that while there has been an increase in the number of inmates in Maharashtra prisons from 31,438 in 2016 to 33,699 in 2017, the corresponding upgrade in medical facilities has not happened.

While there were 40 ambulances for inmates in 2016, the number remained the same till 2017. Also, while sanctioned strength for medical staff is 100, only 66 have been filled, including in the post of medical officers, where of 44 sanctioned staff, only 28 are currently working.

“Ambulance and mobile ICU vans should be made available to at least central prisons. Laboratory testing facilities should be created in all prison hospitals to avoid wastage of the human power and transport expenses in escorting prisoners to the civil hospital even for minor tests,” the report of the Justice Radhakrishnan Committee on Prison Reforms, submitted last year, had stated. The recommendations of the report are yet to be implemented.