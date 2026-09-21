Bid to pin blame of prison break on jailor lands Odisha official behind bars

On October 3, 2025, Raja Sahani and Chandrakant Kumar, both from Bihar, had escaped from Choudwar jail by scaling the boundary wall of the prison. (Representational image generated by AI)

Almost a year ago, the high-security Choudwar jail in Odisha’s Cuttack was rocked by a prison break.

Two undertrial prisoners, accused of murder and loot, had escaped early in the morning. The then jailor was transferred for ‘dereliction of duty’. After a few months, the accused were tracked down and arrested again.

Now, a fresh twist has emerged in the case.

Police have arrested the senior superintendent of the prison for allegedly manipulating the minute book, prison record and signature of the former jailor, Santoshini Dash, to make it look like the jail break was her fault.

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The senior prison official, Sujit Kumar Roul, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of forgery committed for cheating and to harm someone’s reputation, and forgery of official records.