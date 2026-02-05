‘Of utmost priority’: MHA reminds paramilitary forces to submit cadre review proposals for Group-A officers

The move aims to address long-standing concerns over career stagnation and structural imbalance within the forces. (Express Archive Photo)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the heads of all six Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to urgently submit detailed proposals for the long-pending cadre review of Group-A officers, reminding them that the matter is under the Supreme Court’s consideration and of utmost priority.

In a fresh communication dated February 3, Under-Secretary Amit Kumar wrote to the directors general of the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Assam Rifles, noting that the ministry has not yet received their responses to an earlier letter issued on December 26 last year.