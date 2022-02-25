Prioritise safe return of students stranded in Ukraine, IMA appeals to PM Modi

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for setting up a dedicated help desk for medical students stranded in Ukraine. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, IMA national president Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh has appealed to prioritise the safe return of young students.

“As you are aware that thousands of Indian students pursuing their medical studies are stranded in Ukraine. Most of them cannot afford the escalated costs of air travel. Even those who can afford to travel cannot do so due to the adverse conditions there. The day-to-day rations are dwindling, creating severe hardships for their survival. Their parents here are anxious and worried about the safety and well-being of their children,” Dr Singh said in the letter.

The association pointed out that in the past the Indian government has made various efforts to repatriate its citizens. “We sincerely and humbly appeal to your good self to give priority to our young students and bring them back as soon as possible. We request further to the Government to help them financially and make all possible efforts to get them out,” the letter urged.

The World Medical Association (WMA) has deplored the “unprecedented aggression in Ukraine by the Russian leadership”. WMA treasurer Dr Ravi Wanghkhedkar said they have urged Russian leaders to respect the work of doctors and nurses in the country and the neutrality of health care institutions. “Our thoughts are with our Ukrainian colleagues and members and we appeal for a speedy end to hostilities,” the WMA tweeted.