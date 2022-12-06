Print, digital self-regulatory news association gets govt’s approval

The government has approved the Print and Digital Media Association (PADMA) as a self-regulatory body for publishers of news and current affairs across the country. The organisation — with 47 digital news publishers on board — will look at grievances related to digital media news content on their platforms.

Intimating this through an official order on December 2, the I&B Ministry said: “It is hereby informed that Print and Digital Media Association has been registered as a self-regulatory body with the member publishers…”

The organisation will be headed by former HC Judge Mool Chand Garg and have part-time member of Prasar Bharati Ashok Kumar Tandon and journalist Manoj Kumar Mishra as members, according to the order.

“PDMA shall perform functions laid down in the sub rules (4) and (5) of rule 12 for the purpose of redressing grievances related to the code of ethics under the rules. The body shall also ensure that the member publishers have agreed to adhere to the provisions of the rules, including furnishing the requisite information under rule 18,” it says.

With this, the Ministry has approved nine self-regulatory bodies since May 2021 under rule 12 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. They include DIGIPUB News India Foundation, Confederation of Online Media (lndia), and NBF- Professional News Broadcasting Standards Authority, among others.

Jitendra Mehta, CEO, PADMA, said, “The organisation will primarily look at grievances related to content on digital media platforms pertaining to current affairs that have not been addressed at the level of the platform.”

Rule 12 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, states that self-regulatory bodies will “oversee and ensure adherence by the publisher to the code of ethics; provide guidance to publishers on aspects of the code of ethics; address grievances which have not been resolved by publishers within 15 days; hear appeals filed by the complainant against the decision of publishers; issue such guidance or advisories to such publishers… for ensuring compliance to the code of ethics”.