Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on BK Hariprasad expunged by Rajya Sabha Chairman

In a rare occurrence, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Friday expunged remarks made by the Prime Minister during his address in the House Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken after NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.

Naidu struck the PM’s remarks on Opposition candidate B K Hariprasad from the records after RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha raised the issue under Rule 238. He said they were “derogatory in direction and intent” and urged the Chairman to examine it and expunge it.

Singh defeated Hariprasad by securing 125 votes to 105 after the BJD offered its support to the JD(U) MP. The Aam Aadmi Party abstained from voting.

In his remarks following the election, Harivansh said he would uphold the dignity of the Upper House and expressed hope that differences would be ironed out through constructive debate, consensus and guidance. “Treading on rules and procedures framed by our Constitution makers, we can lead the country to greatness… there would be differences in debates, there would be different opinions… we can find a way.”

