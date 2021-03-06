scorecardresearch
Prime Minister reiterates defence ties with Sweden

Officials also said the issue of teen Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s recent comments on the farmers’ protests in India are not an issue to bilateral ties.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: March 6, 2021 6:26:38 am
PM Narendra Modi met his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven in a video conference on Friday. (File)

As PM Narendra Modi met his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven in a video conference on Friday, the two leaders noted that defence is an important area of a long-standing collaboration, amid interest shown by Swedish company Saab to manufacture its Gripen fighter aircraft in India.

Officials also said the issue of teen Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s recent comments on the farmers’ protests in India are not an issue to bilateral ties, and the matter did not come up during the summit between the Prime Ministers.

