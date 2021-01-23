Assam: New parties flag ‘unfulfilled’ promises

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to poll-bound Assam, newly-formed regional outfits Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal Friday questioned the BJP government’s “unfulfilled promises”, particularly on the hot-button illegal immigration issue in the state.

“The BJP had said in its vision document that they would deport illegal foreigners from Assam… Now, as the PM visits Assam, we want to urge him to publish the names and details of those foreigners who have left Assam ‘with bag and baggage’ since he came to power,” AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi told reporters in Guwahati, referring to an old statement made by Prime Minister Modi.

“This government is not serious about NRC (National Register of Citizens)… It has not realised that it was their responsibility to deliver an error-free, foreigner-free register of citizens to the people of Assam,” he said.

Bhasco De Saikia, chief convenor of Raijor Dal, said that according to its estimate, only 5 of the 476 promises made by BJP in 2016 have been fulfilled and 46 have been completed partially.