PM Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel crosses 100 lakh subscribers

Tuesday, February 01, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
February 1, 2022 10:29:04 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel has crossed 100 lakh subscribers as of Tuesday, making him one of the leading political leaders on the Google-owned social media platform.

The ‘NarendraModi’ channel was created in October 2007 while he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Some of the popular videos on the channel include his interview with actor Akshay Kumar, the PM’s interaction with the Hindi film industry members in 2019, and a video on steps to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Besides this channel, the Prime Minister also has an official PMO India channel on YouTube through which various official statements and PM’s addresses to the nation are shared.

PM Modi is also active on other social media platforms like Twitter (753 lakh followers) and Facebook (468 lakh followers).

Other popular Indian politicians on YouTube include Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi (5.25 lakh) and Shashi Tharoor (4.39 lakh), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (2.12 lakh).

Worldwide, widely-followed YouTube channels of political leaders comprise those of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (36 lakh), Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (30 lakh), the White House (19 lakh) and Joe Biden (7 lakh).

