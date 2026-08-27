Prime Minister Modi to begin 4-day visit to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan on Aug 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go on a bilateral visit to Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 and the Kyrgyz Republic for the 26th SCO Summit from August 31 to September 1.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “At the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister will undertake a state visit to Tashkent on 29–30 August 2026. This will be the Prime Minister’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan.”

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

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“The two leaders would review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people domains and set the agenda for the road ahead. They will also share perspectives on advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030,” the MEA said.