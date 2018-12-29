PM in UP LIVE: Modi to inaugurate research centre in Varanasi, address rally in Ghazipur

Amid pressure from partners in the ruling alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ghazipur and Varanasi on Saturday. Both the areas are under the influence of two NDA allies. PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, will be his second visit in two months.

In Varanasi, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) on the campus of National Seed Research and Training Centre (NSRTC) in Varanasi. Besides this, he will attend the ‘One District, One Product’ regional summit at Deendayal Hastakala Sankul. Later, a commemorative postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldeo will be released by the PM in Ghazipur where he will address a public rally at the RTI ground.