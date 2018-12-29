Toggle Menu
PM in UP LIVE: Modi to inaugurate research centre in Varanasi, address rally in Ghazipurhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/prime-minister-narendra-modi-uttar-pradesh-live-updates-ghazipur-varanasi-5514578/

PM in UP LIVE: Modi to inaugurate research centre in Varanasi, address rally in Ghazipur

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) on the campus of National Seed Research and Training Centre (NSRTC) in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress, PM Modi, modi attacks congress, political news, modi addresses gathering, modi news,m indian express
PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the IRRI and ISARC on the campus of NSRTC in Varanasi on Saturday. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Amid pressure from partners in the ruling alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ghazipur and Varanasi on Saturday. Both the areas are under the influence of two NDA allies. PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, will be his second visit in two months.

In Varanasi, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) on the campus of National Seed Research and Training Centre (NSRTC) in Varanasi. Besides this, he will attend the ‘One District, One Product’ regional summit at Deendayal Hastakala Sankul. Later, a commemorative postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldeo will be released by the PM in Ghazipur where he will address a public rally at the RTI ground.

Live Blog

PM Modi's Uttar Pradesh trip comes amid growing pressure from Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). Is today's PM trip a showcase of BJP's strength?

Apna Dal Chief refuses to partake in today's program

Apna Dal Chief calls BJP's attitude arrogant and has refused to take part in the programs organised by the government.

PM Modi will address a rally and inaugurate a research centre in two parts of UP today

Welcome to our live blog. Follow for latest updates.

PM Modi is likely to release a commemorative postal stamp on the Rajbhar community icon Raja Suheldev. Rajbhar, which is an OBC community, constitutes a significant population in Purvanchal and during 2017 Assembly elections in the state, BJP had roped in SBSP to woo Rajbhars of the region and had even made its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar a cabinet minister in the state government.

Though Ghazipur is considered to be a strong ground of Om Prakash as he represents Zahoorabad Assembly constituency from the district, his presence at the rally is doubtful. While Rajbhar himself had declared that he would not be part of the rally, BJP leaders said that the event is being held to welcome the Prime Minister and thus everyone is welcome to join them.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android