PM in UP LIVE: Modi to inaugurate research centre in Varanasi, address rally in Ghazipur

In Varanasi, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) on the campus of National Seed Research and Training Centre (NSRTC) in Varanasi. Besides this, he will attend the ‘One District, One Product’ regional summit at Deendayal Hastakala Sankul. Later, a commemorative postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldeo will be released by the PM in Ghazipur where he will address a public rally at the RTI ground.
PM Modi's Uttar Pradesh trip comes amid growing pressure from Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). Is today's PM trip a showcase of BJP's strength?
Ashish Patel,Apna Dal Chief: Arrogant attitude of BJP UP leaders is insulting weaker sections of society,appeal to PM to intervene. Till matter is not solved,will not be part of any Govt progs in UP,even today's(PM's event in Ghazipur).Confident that Amit Shah ji will hear us out pic.twitter.com/CT8Xdhc6Vk
PM Modi is likely to release a commemorative postal stamp on the Rajbhar community icon Raja Suheldev. Rajbhar, which is an OBC community, constitutes a significant population in Purvanchal and during 2017 Assembly elections in the state, BJP had roped in SBSP to woo Rajbhars of the region and had even made its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar a cabinet minister in the state government.
Though Ghazipur is considered to be a strong ground of Om Prakash as he represents Zahoorabad Assembly constituency from the district, his presence at the rally is doubtful. While Rajbhar himself had declared that he would not be part of the rally, BJP leaders said that the event is being held to welcome the Prime Minister and thus everyone is welcome to join them.
