Foreign Ministry refutes Trump’s claims on Kashmir issue, says ‘no request made by PM Modi’

Hours after US President Donald Trump in an interaction with reporters said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, the Ministry of External Affairs refuted his statement, saying that no such request had been made.

Advertising

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs took to Twitter to refute the statements made by the US President.

“We have seen @POTUS’s remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President,” Kumar tweeted.

We have seen @POTUS‘s remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India’s consistent position…1/2 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) July 22, 2019

“It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,” he added.

READ | PM Modi asked me to help with ‘disputed’ Kashmir region: Trump tells Imran Khan

Advertising

On Monday evening, Donald Trump, during his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, offered to mediate between the two countries to resolve the issue of Kashmir.

Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to help ease tensions between the two neighbouring countries on the “disputed” Kashmir region and that he would love to be a mediator, Reuters reported.

Responding to Trump’s tweet, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah questioned the “undeclared shift in India’s position on third party involvement in Kashmir.”

#WATCH Washington DC: Pakistan PM Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump reply to journalists when asked on Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/UM51rbsIYF — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Abdullah also said that personally, he is of the opinion that the US President is “talking out of his hat.”

Earlier in March, the Foreign Ministry, responding to query by a journalist, said,”As regards the resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, our stand is consistent and well known. We reaffirm that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India and is a matter strictly internal to India.”