‘Criminals from across the border misusing tech to commit crimes in India’: PM Modi at MHA’s ‘Chintan Shivir’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the “Chintan Shivir” (brainstorming session) on internal security organised by the Union Home Ministry, said that criminals from across the border are misusing technology to commit crimes in India.

“Law and order is not restricted to one state now. Crime is turning interstate and also international. With technology, criminals now have the power to commit crimes from beyond our borders. As such, coordination between agencies of all states and the Centre is crucial,” the Prime Minister said.

Addressing Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states being held in Haryana. https://t.co/LIMv4dfhWv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2022

He added: “This Chintan Shivir in Surajkund is an excellent example of cooperative federalism. States can learn from each other, take inspiration from each other and work together for betterment of the country.”

Speaking about the importance of technology when it comes to tracking crimes, the PM said: “We have entered the 5G era and with it, there will be be manifold improvement in facial recognition technology, automatic number plate recognition technology, drone and CCTV technology. We will have to be ten steps ahead of criminals.”

He added: “Be it cybercrime or the usage of drone technology for the smuggling of weapons or drugs, we will have to keep working on new technology to prevent such crimes.”

The aim of the session is to prepare an action plan to implement ‘Vision 2047’ and ‘panch pran’ (five pledges) announced by PM Modi during his Independence Day speech this year, an MHA official had said.

Matters related to developing an ecosystem for cyber-crime management, modernising police forces, increasing usage of information technology in the criminal justice system, land-border management and coastal security and other internal security issues are part of the agenda.