Sunday, December 12, 2021
PM Modi's Twitter 'briefly compromised', says his office after bitcoin link share

🔴 The account has now been restored and the tweets have been deleted.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: December 12, 2021 6:55:54 am
Modi, Narendra Modi, cryptocurrency, Social media, Summit for democracy, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsA link promising a bitcoin giveaway was posted from PM Narendra Modi's Twitter account on Sunday morning. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was “briefly compromised”, his office posted on the social networking site early on Sunday morning, after it shared a link promising a bitcoin giveaway.

“The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored,” PMO India tweeted.

The account has now been restored and the tweets have been deleted.

Many Twitter users, including political leaders and activists, took to the microblogging site to share the post that was put out from the Prime Minister’s profile.

“Good Morning Modi ji, Sab Changa Si?” tweeted Srinivas BV, National President, Indian Youth Congress.

Political activist Tehseen Poonawalla also took to Twitter and said, “Was the Twitter account of the Hon’ble PM shri #NarendraModi ji hacked? And promise of #Bitcoin!!”

In September 2020, the Twitter account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group.

