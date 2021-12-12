PM Modi’s Twitter ‘briefly compromised’, says his office after bitcoin link share

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was “briefly compromised”, his office posted on the social networking site early on Sunday morning, after it shared a link promising a bitcoin giveaway.

The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

“The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored,” PMO India tweeted.

The account has now been restored and the tweets have been deleted.

Many Twitter users, including political leaders and activists, took to the microblogging site to share the post that was put out from the Prime Minister’s profile.

Good Morning Modi ji,

Sab Changa Si? SS Credit : @AdityaRajKaul pic.twitter.com/0YLVdzmreq — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) December 11, 2021

“Good Morning Modi ji, Sab Changa Si?” tweeted Srinivas BV, National President, Indian Youth Congress.

Political activist Tehseen Poonawalla also took to Twitter and said, “Was the Twitter account of the Hon’ble PM shri #NarendraModi ji hacked? And promise of #Bitcoin!!”

Was the Twitter account of the Hon’ble PM shri #NarendraModi ji hacked? And promise of #Bitcoin !! pic.twitter.com/uz1U2IAJaZ — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) December 11, 2021

In September 2020, the Twitter account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group.