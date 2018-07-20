PM Modi urges MPs to ensure constructive debate, says India is watching us closely

PM Modi’s tweet comes ahead of today’s no-trust vote in Parliament against the NDA government. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) PM Modi’s tweet comes ahead of today’s no-trust vote in Parliament against the NDA government. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Hours ahead of the crucial Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his parliamentarian colleagues would ensure a constructive and smooth debate. Underlining the importance of the day in a democracy, he said the entire country will be watching them.

Follow No-confidence motion in Parliament LIVE UPDATES

“Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive and disruption-free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely.”

Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2018

The Opposition has moved a no-trust vote in Parliament against the NDA government, which will be is the 27th in Parliamentary history and the first to be admitted in 15 years.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead the Opposition charge. Issues such as mob lynching, women’s safery, Jammu and Kashmir and plight of farmers are likely to be raised by the Opposition. PM Modi will reply to the debate and Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to be the intervener. The debate is an opportunity for the government to present its views ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The strength of Lok Sabha is 534 and the ruling dispensation requires 268 votes to win the no-trust vote.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd