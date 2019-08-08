LIVE updates | PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday. Follow our LIVE blog to track all real-time updates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation Thursday, two days after the government scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories. Here's all you need to know

PM Modi had then lauded the move, and congratulated the people of the state, saying “a new dawn, a better tommorrow awaits.” Meanwhile, Kashmir remains in a state of lockdown since Sunday night, with heavy deployment of troops and the arrest of mainstream political leaders, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

Modi is expected to speak on fulfilling the BJP ’s oldest ideological commitment of stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced the revocation of certain provisions of the Article through a Presidential Order . The order also sought to bifurcate the state into two union territories. On Tuesday, the Parliament ratified the resolution to scrap Article 370 and passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the government's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status (File PIB/PTI Photo)

Modi had called it a "momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy, where landmark bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been passed with overwhelming support". Taking to Twitter, Modi said he "salute(s) my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. Jammu and Kashmir is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!"

PM Modi had also advised his ministerial colleagues that there is no room for triumphalism and reminded them that it’s now that the heavy-lifting begins, sources told The Indian Express. The Prime Minister reminded his ministerial colleagues that being the ruling party, BJP leaders should be aware of the “repercussions” of such a decision and its effect on a section of people.

The last time he addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha polls when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite. Modi also hosts Mann ki Baat show on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month.

Even as BJP celebrated the scrapping of Article 370, an unprecedented lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir has reached its fourth day today. Communication services continue to be blocked— with mobile internet suspended, and cellular network, landline and broadband connectivity down.