A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end: PM Modi on Sushma Swaraj’s demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Follow LIVE Updates

The veteran BJP leader passed away at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday.

Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Minutes after her death, PM Modi posted a series of tweets saying, “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people..”

