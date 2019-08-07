Toggle Menu
A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end: PM Modi on Sushma Swaraj’s demisehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/prime-minister-narendra-modi-remembered-former-external-affairs-minister-sushma-swaraj-5883737/

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end: PM Modi on Sushma Swaraj’s demise

The veteran BJP leader passed away at Delhi’s All India Institute of medical Sciences on Tuesday.

sushma swaraj passes away, sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj, former external affairs minister, modi sushma swaraj, indian express, former mea passes away, bjp leader passes away
Minutes after her death, PM Modi posted a series of tweets saying, “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end..”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Follow LIVE Updates

The veteran BJP leader passed away at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday.

Minutes after her death, PM Modi posted a series of tweets saying, “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people..”

Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister, passes away at 67

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories