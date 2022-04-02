‘India firm partner in Nepal’s journey of peace & development’: Modi after meet with Sher Bahadur Deuba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing reporters after a meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, said New Delhi has been a firm companion in Kathmandu’s journey of peace, prosperity and development.

“Our joint vision statement on power cooperation will prove to be the blueprint of our future ties. We discussed various aspects of our cooperation, reviewed the progress of projects and also discussed the blueprint of the future. Both of us agree that we must reap the benefits of the opportunities in the power sector,” Modi said.

Stating that Indian companies would play a crucial role in developing hydropower in Nepal, Modi said: “We have agreed on more participation of Indian companies in Nepal’s hydropower development projects. It is a matter of great happiness that Nepal is exporting its surplus power to India as it makes positive contributions to the country’s economic development.” The PM added, “I am delighted to announce that several more proposals for importing power from Nepal are being approved. I am also happy that Nepal has become a member of the International Solar Alliance as it helps promote sustainable, affordable and clean energy in our region.”

Modi also hailed the launch of the Rupay card in Nepali.