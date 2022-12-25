PM Narendra Modi to address last Mann Ki Baat of the year today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the last Mann Ki Baat of 2022 today. A monthly radio programme hosted by the Prime Minister, the 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat will be aired at 11 am.

In the previous episode of Mann Ki Baat, which aired on November 27, Prime Minister Modi focused on India’s journey towards assuming the G20 presidency.

“It is a huge opportunity for India and the country must utilise it by focusing on global good,” he said. India officially assumed the G20 presidency from Indonesia on December 1.

In the 95th Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi hailed a “unique gift” from a weaver from Telangana, Hariprasad, who sent the Prime Minister a G20 logo woven with his own hands, PTI reported.

Modi also hailed the development of India sending its first such rocket into space that was designed and prepared by the country’s private sector. “The name of this rocket is – ‘Vikram-S’. As soon as this first rocket of the indigenous Space Start-up made a historic flight from Sriharikota, the heart of every Indian swelled with pride,” the Prime Minister noted.

According to news agency ANI, Prime Minister Modi on December 13 invited people to share their inputs for the December 25 episode of Mann Ki Baat. The Prime Minister urged people to write on the NaMo App, and MyGov app or record their messages on 1800-11-7800.

