Almost every household in India now has access to tap water, says PM Modi

Appealing to people to save water, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that every household in 1.25 lakh villages across 80 districts of the country has now access to tap water.

Interacting with gram panchayats and “Pani Samitis” (water committees) on the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Prime Minister said since Independence, only 3 crore households in the country had access to tap water till 2019. “However, since the launch of Mission, 5 crore households have access to piped water connections,” Modi added.

Interacting with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis across India. https://t.co/Mp3HemaAZD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

He said, “Today, water is reaching every household in about 1.25 lakh villages of the country. India has achieved much more in the last 2 years than what it had in the last 7 decades.”

Asking people to be conscious while using water, the Prime Minister said every citizen who lives in areas having abundance of water should make efforts to save more by changing their habits.