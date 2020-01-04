Innovate, patent, produce, prosper: Modi at Indian Science Congress

PM Narendra Modi with Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa at Indian Science Congress, in Bengaluru on Friday. (Source: PTI) PM Narendra Modi with Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa at Indian Science Congress, in Bengaluru on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Iterating the importance of technology in development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted young scientists to “innovate, patent, produce and prosper”.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister said, “India’s growth story depends on its success in the science and technology sector. There is a need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation.”

“We need innovation for the people and by the people in the direction of new India,” he added.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s science congress — ‘Rural Development’ — Modi said, “in the last five years, ordinary people have experienced rural development; from Swachh Bharat to Ayushman Bharat.”

“The coming decade will be a decisive one for science and tech-enabled governance, especially in the fields of cost-effective agriculture and farm-to-consumer supply chain…” he added.

The PM also urged scientists to come up with solutions to pressing problems in the country.

“It is your responsibilty to find cheap and effective technology for reuse and recycling of water. In one way, water governance is a new frontier for you…We need you to come up with new alternatives to single-use plastic. The alternative will come from your labs. For the development of a green, circular and sustainable economy in villages, there is a lot of opportunity for startups,” he pointed out.

