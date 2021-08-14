Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech: When and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday, India’s 75th Independence Day. This will be his eighth consecutive Independence Day address.

Modi’s speech is likely to begin around 7.30 am after he unfurls the Tricolour at the Red Fort.

PM Modi’s address will be broadcast live by Doordarshan, while the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will stream the speech on its YouTube channel and on its Twitter handle.

The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister’s Office will air the address and the Twitter handle would provide live updates of the speech.

President’s Address to the Nation

On the eve of Independence Day, the President delivers a televised ‘Address to the Nation’.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s address on Saturday will be broadcast from 7 pm on All India Radio and telecast on Doordarshan in Hindi, followed by an English version and then in regional languages.

August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the pain of Partition can never be forgotten and announced that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of people’s struggles and sacrifices during that period.