Narendra Modi pays tribute to Nehru, lauds Olympians & Covid warriors in Independence Day address

As India marked another milestone on Sunday celebrating the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, lauded India’s Olympic contingent, frontline and healthcare workers and Covid warriors, and paid tribute to freedom fighters and makers of a new India.

After unfurling the Tricolour at the Red Fort, PM Modi, while drawing reference to the decades-long freedom struggle, said, “I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters. Be it Vallabhbhai Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, or Jawaharlal Nehru, we are thankful to our leaders who brought Independence.”

Lauding the 2020 Olympic contingent, the PM said, “The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations.” Around 240 Olympians, support staff, and Sports Authority of India and sports federation officials are part of this year’s celebrations at the Red Fort.