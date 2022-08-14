Independence Day 2022: When and how to watch PM Narendra Modi’s speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech: As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like every year, will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15.

This will be his ninth consecutive Independence Day address. Modi’s speech is likely to begin at around 7.30 am after he unfurls the Tricolour at the Red Fort. His address will be broadcast live by Doordarshan, while the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will stream the speech on its YouTube channel and on its Twitter handle.

The official YouTube channel of the Prime Minister’s Office will also air the address and the Twitter handle would provide live updates of the speech.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have announced several traffic restrictions near the Red Fort owing to security measures for the Independence Day celebrations and the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These restrictions would be applicable on August 13 (Saturday), the day of the dress rehearsal, and August 15 (Monday).

A Delhi Police spokesperson said that several routes would be closed for traffic from 4 am to 10 am except for labelled vehicles. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from the Fountain Chowk to the Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from the Ring Road to Netaji Subash Marg, Esplanade Road and the link road to Netaji Subash Marg, the Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and the Salimgarh bypass from ISBT to IP flyover are some of the roads that would be closed.