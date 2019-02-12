Toggle Menu
PM Modi to present Swachh Shakti awards, inaugurate National Cancer Institute in Haryana

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone of Shri Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar and the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad. (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Kurukshetra where he will present the Swachh Shakti awards to women in recognition of their efforts towards the Swachh Bharat Mission.  Around 15,000 women are expected to participate in this year’s Swachh Shakti event.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar and the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad. The cancer institute was constructed at a cost of around Rs 2,035 crore and has 710 beds and around 800 rooms.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone of Shri Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra. The project is spread over 94 acres and will be built at an estimated cost of about Rs 475 crore. PM Modi would also lay the foundation stone of  Pundit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University of Health in Karnal and National Institute of Ayurveda in Panchkula.

Union Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti, Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, and Chief Minister Manohar Lal will also be present at the event.

