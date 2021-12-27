PM Modi to lay foundation of Rs 6,700-crore dam in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation of the Rs 6,700-crore Renukaji Dam project from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi town today.

The project on the Giri river in Sirmaur district, once completed, is expected to generate 200 million units of energy in a surface power house with 40 MW installed capacity which would be utilized by the state.

The Himachal Pradesh government claims that the storage capacity of the dam would be 498 million cubic meters which would fulfill about 40 per cent of the drinking water requirement of Delhi.

The construction of the dam has been pending since the last three decades, a statement by the Central government informed. It finally takes shape following cooperation on behalf of six states — Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

PM Modi, on Monday, will lay the foundation of development projects worth Rs 11,281 crore in the state. He will also preside over the second ground-breaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh’s Global Investors’ Meet. “The meet is expected to give a boost to investments in the region through projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore,” the statement read.

Modi will also address a public rally at the Paddal ground in Mandi town. The event marks the completion of four years of the Jai Ram Thakur-led government and the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradesh’s statehood.