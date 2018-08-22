PM Modi to visit Gujarat tomorrow, will inaugurate several projects

The PM would also address a public meeting at the Police Training College ground near Junagadh. (File) The PM would also address a public meeting at the Police Training College ground near Junagadh. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day’s visit on Thursday to Gujarat where he will attend four functions, including convocation of the Gujarat Forensic Science University, officials said. At a public meeting in Jujwa village near Valsad town, he will witness the collective e-griha-pravesh (online housewarming) of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (gramin), a flagship scheme of the Centre which envisions housing for all, an official release said.

More than one lakh houses have been completed in Gujarat under the scheme, it said. From the same venue, he would perform the ground-breaking ceremony of a water supply project meant for the tribal population in Dharampur and Kaprada talukas.

After the event in Valsad, the PM would go to Junagadh town in Saurashtra to inaugurate various projects, including a newly-built hospital of the Gujarat Medical and Education Research Society and two fisheries colleges at Veraval town in the Gir Somnath district, another official said.

The PM would also address a public meeting at the Police Training College ground near Junagadh. Later, Modi will preside over the convocation ceremony of the Gujarat Forensic Science University in Gandhinagar. Before leaving for Delhi, he will also attend a meeting of the Somnath temple trust, of which he is one of the trustees.

BJP president Amit Shah, who is also a trustee of the temple, is expected to be present in the meeting. Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel is the president of the temple’s trust.

The prime minister was earlier supposed to be in his home state on July 20, but his visit was postponed due to heavy rains in several parts of the state, especially in south Gujarat.

