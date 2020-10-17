PM Modi suggests developing Covid-19 vaccine delivery plan for speedy access to citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country and suggested developing a vaccine delivery system on the lines of conduct of polls and disaster management while involving all levels of government and citizen groups. He also called for full preparedness to ensure speedy access to COVID-19 vaccines for every citizen.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also said that three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which two are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III. The statement added that Indian scientists and research teams are collaborating and strengthening the research capacities in neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The review meeting today was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Principal Secretary to PM, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Principal Scientific Advisor, senior scientists, officers of PMO, and officials from various other departments.

National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) in consultation with state governments and all relevant stakeholders have prepared and presented a detailed blueprint of vaccine storage, distribution, and administration, the government said.

It further said two pan-India studies on the Genome of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus) in India conducted by ICMR and Department of BioTechnology (DBT) suggest that the virus is genetically stable and there is no major mutation in the virus.

India’s COVID-19 caseload has gone past 74 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has crossed 65 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.78 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd