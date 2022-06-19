Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sources said the 40-minute meeting was “routine” and both the President and the Prime Minister discussed “national and international affairs”.

“Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted after the meeting.

Sources said the developments in the country, especially the widespread protests over the recently announced Agnipath recruitment scheme, could have figured in the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance as President Kovind’s five-year term is ending on July 24 and the election to elect a new President is already been announced.

The BJP-led NDA has not announced its candidate for the presidential election, which is scheduled to be held on July 18, if there is a contest.