PM at BJP MPs’ meet: ‘Peace, unity and harmony prerequisites for development’

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and others during the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament house in New Delhi on Tuesday. Express photo by Renuka Puri. Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and others during the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament house in New Delhi on Tuesday. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed on the need for peace, harmony, and unity in society saying it is a prerequisite for the country’s development.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meet before the Parliament session, Modi asked all MPs to take lead in ensuring peace, harmony and unity in society. He said, “vikas is our mantra; peace, unity, and harmony are prerequisites for development.”

This comes over a week after communal riots Northeast Delhi in which over 40 people were killed.

On Monday, both BJP and Congress members shoved and pushed each other in Lok Sabha as Opposition parties, protesting the communal violence in Delhi, united in both Houses of Parliament to demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In Rajya Sabha, the AAP, Congress and SP came to the Well, shouting slogans against BJP, Shah and the Prime Minister

