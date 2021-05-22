Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates doorstep Covid treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Covid-19 treatment would have to be taken to people’s doorsteps to reduce the burden on the country’s healthcare system, and coined the mantra of “Jahan Bimar Wahin Upchar (Treatment where the patient is)” to contain the spread of the disease in rural areas.

Modi got emotional during his address to doctors, paramedics and other frontline workers from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. He said doorstep treatment would have to be carried out by distributing medicine kits and through telemedicine services.

The PM said attention needs to be provided to rural areas in the Purvanchal region, including Varanasi. “We have to give attention to rural areas of Varanasi and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Now is not the time to be content. We have to fight a long battle,” he said. “For every system, there is a new mantra, that is doorstep treatment for the sick… As much treatment we provide at people’s doorstep that much pressure on the health system will be reduced.”

Modi warned health workers about the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19. “We have to remember that our fight is against an enemy that is invisible, changes shapes and is cunning,” he said.

While paying tribute to people who succumbed to Covid-19 in the second wave, Modi got emotional. He said the infection rate was several times higher than in the past, and patients were hospitalised for a longer time during the second wave. These two factors led to more pressure on the health system, he said.

The PM lauded the efforts of doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys and ambulance drivers. Getting emotional, he said, “But this pandemic is so big that despite all the efforts we have not been able to save the lives of our family members. This virus has snatched so many of our near ones.”

After a long pause, he added, “I pay my respects to all these people and offer condolences to their near and dear ones.”

Modi called for efforts to save children from Covid-19, and flagged the “new challenge” posed by mucormycosis, or black fungus. He assured that the “suraksha kavach (protective shield)” of vaccines would reach every person soon.