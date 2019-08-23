Narendra Modi UNESCO address LIVE UPDATES: India will achieve most climate change goals set for 2030 before 2021, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday addressed the Indian community at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France where he talked about friendship between the two countries. “The relationship between India and France is hundreds-years old. Our friendship is not based on selfishness, but on solid ideals of ‘Liberty, Equality and Fraternity’. France and India’s association is not new. We have been together in good times and the bad. Several people in India support the French football team. There will not be any global platform where India and France have not supported each other and have not worked together,” he said.
Talking about the BJP’s massive mandate in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister said, “I want to tell you that India is now surging ahead, the mandate we got is not merely for running a govt but for building a new India.”
He also said, “In new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, dynasty politics, loot of people’s money, terrorism, this has never happened before. Within 75 days of the new govt coming to power, we took many strong decisions.”
Addressing a gathering at UNESCO HQ in Paris, Modi said India will achieve most of the climate change goals set for 2030, in the next year and a half. He said in 'New India', the government is dedicated towards tightening the noose on corruption, nepotism, loot of public money and terrorism. (PTI)
While addressing the Indian community in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: People gave a resounding mandate to our govt for building 'New India'. He said India is moving fast on the path of development. (PTI)
