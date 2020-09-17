PM Modi turns 70: From Rahul Gandhi to Angela Merkel, birthday wishes pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday. (File/PTI Photo)

From Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to politicians cutting across party lines and heads of State, birthday wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70 on Thursday. The BJP is also celebrating the 70th birthday as ‘Sewa Diwas’, where the party leaders engage in various public welfare activities across the country for a week.

President Ram Nath Kovind, while wishing the prime minister, said that he “presented an ideal loyalty in India’s life-values and democratic tradition”. “Happy birthday and best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. You have presented an ideal loyalty in India’s life-values and democratic tradition. My best wishes and prayers are that God always keep you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services,” the President tweeted.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। आपने भारत के जीवन-मूल्यों व लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा में निष्ठा का आदर्श प्रस्तुत किया है। मेरी शुभेच्छा और प्रार्थना है कि ईश्वर आपको सदा स्वस्थ व सानन्द रखे तथा राष्ट्र को आपकी अमूल्य सेवाएं प्राप्त होती रहें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2020

Top party leaders wished PM Modi and prayed for his long and healthy life. In a series of tweets, BJP president JP Nadda wished PM Modi and said that under his leadership, India moved swiftly on the path of progress and raised its stature at the world stage.

“Prime minister @narendramodi is the symbol of faith and hope today. Under his leadership, India is moving forward with a firm belief in the internal front, international stage and public issues,” Nadda tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended birthday greetings to PM Modi and said the country’s most popular leader is devoted to the service of the nation and the welfare of the poor.

“Birthday greetings to country’s most popular leader Prime Minister @narendramodi, who is devoted to the service of the nation and welfare of poor. “In the form of Modi ji, the country has got a leader who has connected the deprived class with the mainstream of development and laid the foundation of a strong India,” he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

राष्ट्रसेवा और गरीब कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित देश के सर्वप्रिय नेता प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं। मोदी जी के रूप में देश को एक ऐसा नेतृत्व मिला है जिसने लोक-कल्याणकारी नीतियों से वंचित वर्ग को विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ा और एक मजबूत भारत की नींव रखी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction, and decisive action. “He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Opposition also took to Twitter to extend their birthday greetings. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who wished the prime minister.

“Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

“.@narendramodi, Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Close allies Russia and Germany also extended warm wishes to PM Modi. German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote to the prime minister and wished him on his birthday. The letter, shared by PMO India, read, “Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your 70th birthday. I am happy to take this opportunity to thank you for our trustful and constructive cooperation.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote to PM @narendramodi, conveying greetings to him on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/2EKOIyVJrY — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2020

“On a personal note, I wish you all the very best in the future – particularly, in these unusual times, health, happiness, and fulfilment,” the note added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd