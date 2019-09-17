Narendra Modi birthday celebrations LIVE updates: PM to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam

PM Narendra Modi Birthday Celebrations Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat to celebrate his 69th birthday Tuesday. The stage is set for a grand birthday celebration at Kevadia Colony where Modi is scheduled to participate in Namami Narmade Mahotsava, an event organised by the state government to mark the occasion of the Sardar Sarovar Dam crossing its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres.

According to officials, as many as 100 priests will chant prayers along the riverbank of Narmada, while Modi will offer coconut and chunri to the river.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar (Gujarat), PM Modi is widely credited for being at the helm of the largest non-Congress government at the Centre since Independence. The BJP single-handedly won 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reducing the Grand Old Party to 52 seats.