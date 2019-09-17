Narendra Modi birthday celebrations LIVE updates: PM to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam
PM Narendra Modi Birthday Celebrations Live Updates: According to officials, as many as 100 priests will chant prayers along the riverbank of Narmada, while Modi will offer a coconut and chunri to the river.
PM Narendra Modi Birthday Celebrations Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat to celebrate his 69th birthday Tuesday. The stage is set for a grand birthday celebration at Kevadia Colony where Modi is scheduled to participate in Namami Narmade Mahotsava, an event organised by the state government to mark the occasion of the Sardar Sarovar Dam crossing its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres.
Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar (Gujarat), PM Modi is widely credited for being at the helm of the largest non-Congress government at the Centre since Independence. The BJP single-handedly won 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reducing the Grand Old Party to 52 seats.
Live Blog
PM Modi is in Gujarat today to celebrate his 69th birthday. Follow LIVE updates here
On PM's birthday, Tripura CM says will donate salary to install dustbins
With every state unit and ministry vying with each other to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 differently, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has announced that he will donate his salary for the next six months to install dustbins in 1,100 village markets in his state. He has also appealed to all the clubs, social organisations and NGOs to install dustbins in their respective areas. Not just that, he has clubbed Fit India Movement and Poshan Abhiyan too with the birthday celebration programmes.
To mark the Prime Minister's birth anniversary, an exhibition of photographs of his life was also inaugurated at the City Science Centre in Surat by Mayor Jagdish Patel, in the presence of Surat BJP MP Darshana Jardosh, Navsari BJP MP C R Patil, Surat city BJP President Nitin Bhajiyawala and event organiser Majura BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi.
They displayed photographs depicting the PM’s life, including pictures of his house, his school days, the catching of a crocodile, his entry in politics, becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat, steps undertaken by him for the development of the state and later becoming the Prime Minister of India.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating Modi's birthday in the form of 'seva saptah' (week of service) since September 14. As part of the 'seva saptah', Home Minister Amit Shah and other party leaders mopped the floor at AIIMS and met sanitation workers there.
The exercise will end on September 20. The BJP has been celebrating Modi’s birthday in a similar manner since he became prime minister in 2014.
PM Modi shares video of 'majestic' Statue of Unity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a short video clip of the Statue of Unity after his arrival at Kevadia in Narmada district in Gujarat.
Gujarat: PM Modi arrives in Kevadiya in Narmada district
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Kevadiya in Narmada district in Gujarat. He will be visiting Sardar Sarovar Dam shortly.