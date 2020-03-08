‘You encouraged people to come together for a cause’: PM Modi to Nari Shakti awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacts with the recipients of Nari Shakti award at his residence on Sunday. (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacts with the recipients of Nari Shakti award at his residence on Sunday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with the recipients of Nari Shakti award and urged them to pitch in to eradicate malnutrition in India and conserve water. Speaking with 14 of the 15 awardees at his official residence, PM Modi said women were major contributors towards the nation’s development.

“You encouraged people to come together for a cause. When you started your work, you must have done it as a mission or to do something valuable in life or would have just gone with the flow. It must have not been for reward but today you’ve become an inspiration for others,” PM Modi said. Woman and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani was also present during the interaction.

The awardees were 103-year-old athlete Mann Kaur, Indian Air Force’s first women fighter pilots Mohana Singh, Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvedi, farmers Padala Bhudevi and Bina Devi, and artisan Arifa Jaan.

Environmentalist Chami Murmu, entrepreneur Nilza Wangmo, automotive research professional Rashmi Urdhwardeshe, mason Kalavati Devi, twin sister mountaineers Tashi and Nungshi Malik, classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakroborty and 98-year-old Karthyayini Amma who topped the literacy exam in 2018 were the others who received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind earlier in the day.

PM Modi sought the blessings of 103-year-old Mann Kaur, who received the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ for her achievements in athletics. Known as ‘Miracle from Chandigarh’, Kaur started her athletic career at the age of 93. According to PTI, Kaur won four Gold (Track and Field) at World Masters Athletic Championship and has set a record by becoming the world’s fastest centenarian at the American Masters Game, 2016.

Arifa from Kashmir pointed out that the internet ban in Kashmir had caused hardship in her business of reviving the crafts of Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi said now her work would grow at a very fast pace. “Lekin aaj badi tezi se badne wala hai aapka kaam,” Modi said. Follow International Women’s Day 2020 LIVE Updates here

PM Modi also congratulated Telangana’s Padala Bhudevi, who has worked for the development of tribal women. He further told her that the government this year had taken up a very big mission for Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

Despite being forcefully married at the age of 11 years, facing mental and physical torture from husband and in-laws, Padala Bhudevi has come a long way, single-handedly raising three daughters and successfully motivating women to participate in agri-entrepreneurial activities.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and saluted the spirit and accomplishments of ‘Nari Shakti’ on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The prime minister announced on Twitter today that seven women achievers would share their life journeys through his social media accounts.

“As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Throughout the day, seven women achievers share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,” he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskars to 15 women for their contribution in acting as game changers and catalysts of positive change in the society on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The government confers the Nari Shakti Puraskar every year to recognise the relentless service of women towards the cause of women empowerment and social welfare.

