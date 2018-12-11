Prime Minister Modi expected to visit Tripura in February

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a newly constructed structure for Agartala’s Regional Cancer Centre in February 2019, an official said.

Advertising

Sanjoy Mishra, media advisor to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, told indianexpress.com Tuesday that the Prime Minister is scheduled to innaugurate several developmental projects when he visits Tripura . Among them is the new building of the Regional Cancer Centre.

“Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb chaired a high level meeting on Monday to review the progress of work, and the cancer centre building is almost complete. It is expected to be finished by February next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to inaugurate the building,” Mishra said.

Chief Secretary LK Gupta, Public Works Department (PWD) secretary Manoj Kumar, Health and Family Welfare secretary Samarjit Bhowmik, Health Services Director JK Debbarma and Larsen & Turbo official SK Basu were present at the meeting chaired by the chief minister.

Advertising

Mishra said that the state’s chief minister would visit New Delhi on Wednesday to meet the Prime Minister.

“The CM’s visit to New Delhi tomorrow is for a different purpose, but it includes this project as well”, the chief minister’s media advisor said.

Deb also directed officials to expedite the work and complete the work ahead of deadline, Mishra said.

Senior oncologist at the cancer centre, Dr. Aroop Roy Barman, said that the Regional Cancer Centre at Agartala offers treatment to over 2,000 cancer patients annually. Around 2,500 new cancer patients are diagnosed in Tripura every year and 3,786 patients succumbed to it between 2014-16.