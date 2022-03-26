Prime Minister Modi to attend Bimstec summit virtually on March 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the fifth Bimstec summit on March 30. The summit meeting, which is being held virtually, will be hosted by Sri Lanka, the seven-country grouping’s current chair.

To prepare for the summit, meetings of senior officials of Bimstec (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) will take place on March 28, followed by meetings of the Bimstec Foreign Ministers (BMM) on March 29.

“The Covid-pandemic-related challenges and the uncertainties within the international system that all Bimstec members are facing impart greater urgency to the goal of taking Bimstec technical and economic cooperation to the next level. This is expected to be the main subject of deliberations by leaders at the summit,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the establishment of basic institutional structures and mechanisms of the group, the ministry said.