Prime accused in Gujarat Dalit man’s murder arrested

The Ahmedabad (rural) police on Saturday arrested the prime accused in the murder of a 25-year old Dalit man by the upper caste family members of his wife.

With the arrest of Dashrathsinh Zala, seven of the eight persons accused in the brutal murder of Haresh Solanki have been arrested. One Jaydipsinh Zala is absconding and the slain youth’s wife, Urmila, who is two months pregnant, continues to be missing.

Solanki was allegedly hacked to death by eight men outside Urmila’s house at Varmor village of Ahmedabad district in the presence of a 181 women’s helpline team on Monday evening. The Abhayam team was attempting to negotiate with her family who had taken away Urmila, to send her back with Solanki. They were acting on a distress call made by Solanki.

After the murder, the entire family fled the village before a police team could arrive at the spot.

“We are interrogating Dashrathsinh and have deployed four teams, comprising of eight to ten members in each of the special operations group (SOG), parole furlough squad, local police (of Mandal police station) and LCB (local crime branch) to look for the missing woman and investigate the case,” RV Asari, Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad (Rural) said. “While Dashrathsinh initially denied knowing the whereabouts of his daughter (Urmila), he subsequently confessed that she is safe and alive. We expect to get more details from him.”

PD Manvar, deputy SP, SC/ST Cell, Ahmedabad Rural added, “Search is on for the girl. While we await leads about her location, Dashrathsinh has said that she is alive and we need not worry.”

Apart from arresting the accused, the police have also initiated action against the Abhayam team. Ahmedabad Rural SP Asari said the woman police constable, Arpita Lilabhai, who was part of the rescue team, was suspended two days ago. “Prima facie, we found her negligent in her duties,” he said. “It was a sensitive case from the start and she should have called for back-up much earlier. She took it casually. A primary inquiry has been initiated against her.”