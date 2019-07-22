Primary school teacher forces boys to wear bangles for not doing homework, enquiry ordered

The district primary education department of Mehsana has taken cognisance of an incident in a government primary school last week where a teacher allegedly asked three boys to wear ‘kangan’ (bangles) as a form of punishment for not doing their homework.

The incident occurred in Government Primary School Number 3 in Kheralu Taluka of Mehsana district Thursday last week where a school teacher, Manubhai Prajapati, had allegedly forced three students of class 6 to wear bangles for not completing their homework. The teacher allegedly asked the girl students to hand over their bangles to him in the class and then forced the three boys to wear them as a “mark of shame”.

All three kids chose not to go to school on Friday and Saturday following the incident, allegedly due to “shame”.

The incident was brought to the knowledge of education department officials on Saturday when the parents of the three children approached them claiming that their kids do not want to go to school anymore.

“A probe has been ordered into the incident and a detailed report will be sent to be after the statements of the parents have been recorded. We will take action against the teacher if found guilty. Both parents and their kids have been called to school today,” said Smita Patel, district education officer, Mehsana.

Meanwhile, the accused teacher has been sent on an indefinite leave from Monday.

The officials in Kheralu denied that the kids have stopped going to school after the incident.

“The teacher has been sent on leave as of now as we are probing the incident. All three kids are attending school from Monday,” said Kalpana Chowdhary, Taluka Education Officer, Kheralu, Mehsana.