Priest found dead in temple in Agra

As the news about the priest's murder spread, angry villagers gathered at the spot in large numbers. They said Shivgiri had been working as the temple priest for the last 30 years.

Blood-soaked body of a priest was found in a temple in a forest in Agra, police said on Wednesday. An axe, which was allegedly used to kill the priest, was also found lying near the body in Pathwari temple on Mau road in Khandari area here, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Shivgiri, a native of Fatehpur Sikri’s Kheda Bhopur village, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (Agra City) Botre Rohan Pramod said the body was found by a local resident, Hoshiyar Singh, when he reached the temple to offer prayers. He informed the villagers and the police.

The axe that was allegedly used to kill the priest was found lying nearby. It had blood on it, the officer said.

The police suspect the priest was killed by someone under the influence of alcohol as they recovered a liquor bottle from the temple premises.

The villagers also alleged that the police never patrolled the forest area due to which it was frequented by drunkards and gamblers, and it’s possible that one of them may have killed the priest.

Investigation in the matter is underway, the police said.