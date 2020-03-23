Priest arrested for conducting mass defying govt order, case against 100-odd faithful

The priest was later let off on bail. (Representational Image) The priest was later let off on bail. (Representational Image)

A priest who conducted a mass at a church in Kerala on Monday morning defying the government order against mass gatherings in view of the coronavirus outbreak, was arrested, police said.

The priest Pauly Padayatti, Vicar of the Lady of Perpetual Help church at Koodapuzha in Chalakudy, had conducted the mass in which at least 100 people had participated, police said.

The priest was later let off on bail. Case under 269 IPC (Negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases dangerous to life) and 118e of the Kerala Police Act (causing danger to public) has been registered against the priest and hundred odd faithful, police said.

