Priest announces Rs 1 lakh reward for killing rape accused in UP

A priest of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Gari Temple, Raju Das, has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who kills a rape accused. He also said that if a policeman kills a rape accused, then he will extend help to the his family members.

While speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday, Das said the motive behind the appeal is to spread awareness among people that those guilty of such crimes should not be spared.

“Often incidents of crime against women are taking place and those committing them are people among us. It is all about the mindset. Similar crimes are also being committed on children…” Das said. He added, “Jab tak is par samaj sajag nahi hoga, tab take ispe ban nahi lagega (Till our society doesn’t become sensitive, such crimes will not stop),” said Das.

Ayodhya Circle Officer Amar Singh said, “We are unaware of any such statement. If it has been made on a public forum or site, we will verify it and take cognisance.”

