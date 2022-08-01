scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Price rise up for discussion in Parliament, but may get drowned out

The Opposition had been demanding a discussion on price rise suspending all business. The discussion has been accepted under Rule 193 on notices given by Congress’s Manish Tewari and Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Bhaurao Raut.

Written by Manoj C G | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 12:13:57 am
Sources said the Opposition could have different strategies for the two Houses. (File Photo)

The Union government has listed inflation for discussion in Lok Sabha on Monday, meeting a key demand of Opposition parties that had been stalling Parliament over the matter.

But the big question is whether normalcy will return to Parliament for the discussion to take place. Some parties are now keen to attack the government over other political issues that cropped up over the weekend — the use of central agencies and alleged attempts to “topple” the Jharkhand government.

The Opposition had been demanding a discussion on price rise suspending all business. The discussion has been accepted under Rule 193 on notices given by Congress’s Manish Tewari and Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Bhaurao Raut.

Also Read |Retail inflation eases, but still over 7%, IIP hits 12-month high of 19.6% in May

The last two days of last week were disrupted after BJP and Congress members sparred over the ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark made by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referring to President Droupadi Murmu and the alleged heckling of Congress president Sonia Gandhi by the Treasury benches.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

The Congress believes the issue of Gandhi’s “heckling” is not a closed chapter. Chowdhury, on his part, Sunday wrote a fresh letter to Speaker Om Birla demanding an unconditional apology from union minister Smriti Irani for what he called her “disrespectful remarks…for lowering the dignity and stature of the President’s office”.

Chowdhury said he has already expressed regret for his “mistake” and apologized to the President for his remark.

Also Read |Congress leader’s use of ‘rashtrapatni’ is an opportunity to talk about the inequalities language mirrors and creates

“However, I may like to point out that the manner in which Smriti Irani was taking the name of Hon’ble Madam President in the House was not proper and in consonance with the status and position of the Hon’ble President. She was yelling ‘Droupadi Murmu’ repeatedly without prefixing Hon’ble President or Madam or Smt. before the Hon’ble President’s name. This clearly amounts to degrading the stature of the office of the Hon’ble President,” he said.

Adding to that is the arrest of three Jharkhand Congress MLAs in West Bengal with a large amount of cash. The Congress has accused the BJP of trying to topple the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand. The issue fits in well with the Congress’s oft-repeated charge that the BJP and its government was hell bent on toppling opposition governments.

Also Read |Jharkhand Congress MLA files complaint against 3 party colleagues caught with cash in Bengal

The detention of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut is another issue. The Opposition, especially the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, had been accusing the BJP government of indulging in political vendetta and misuse of investigative agencies. The Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena is keen to raise the issue in Parliament Monday.

It is to be seen whether the issue will be confined to Rajya Sabha, of which Raut is a member, or spread to Lok Sabha as well. The Trinamool Congress is also gearing up to corner the BJP by raising allegations of sexual harassment against a Gujarat government minister in the Parliament, with three of its MPs giving adjournment notices on the matter.

The Left parties, on the other hand, are said to be keen on a discussion on price rise. Sources said the Opposition could have different strategies for the two Houses. “We could raise all these issues in Rajya Sabha and let Lok Sabha function to allow a discussion on price rise. But a final floor strategy will be decided in the morning after all opposition parties meet,” one Opposition MP said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, meanwhile, said “obstruction (of proceedings) is destruction of parliamentary democracy. Effective functioning of the Parliament is the collective responsibility of the Government and the opposition. The world is looking at India which is on the move. Political differences should not be allowed to affect the functioning of the House”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raiding his residence

4

Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?

5

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Express Explained

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement