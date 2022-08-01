Price rise up for discussion in Parliament, but may get drowned out

August 1, 2022 12:13:57 am
The Union government has listed inflation for discussion in Lok Sabha on Monday, meeting a key demand of Opposition parties that had been stalling Parliament over the matter.
But the big question is whether normalcy will return to Parliament for the discussion to take place. Some parties are now keen to attack the government over other political issues that cropped up over the weekend — the use of central agencies and alleged attempts to “topple” the Jharkhand government.
The Opposition had been demanding a discussion on price rise suspending all business. The discussion has been accepted under Rule 193 on notices given by Congress’s Manish Tewari and Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Bhaurao Raut.
The last two days of last week were disrupted after BJP and Congress members sparred over the ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark made by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referring to President Droupadi Murmu and the alleged heckling of Congress president Sonia Gandhi by the Treasury benches.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Congress believes the issue of Gandhi’s “heckling” is not a closed chapter. Chowdhury, on his part, Sunday wrote a fresh letter to Speaker Om Birla demanding an unconditional apology from union minister Smriti Irani for what he called her “disrespectful remarks…for lowering the dignity and stature of the President’s office”.
Chowdhury said he has already expressed regret for his “mistake” and apologized to the President for his remark.
“However, I may like to point out that the manner in which Smriti Irani was taking the name of Hon’ble Madam President in the House was not proper and in consonance with the status and position of the Hon’ble President. She was yelling ‘Droupadi Murmu’ repeatedly without prefixing Hon’ble President or Madam or Smt. before the Hon’ble President’s name. This clearly amounts to degrading the stature of the office of the Hon’ble President,” he said.
Adding to that is the arrest of three Jharkhand Congress MLAs in West Bengal with a large amount of cash. The Congress has accused the BJP of trying to topple the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand. The issue fits in well with the Congress’s oft-repeated charge that the BJP and its government was hell bent on toppling opposition governments.
The detention of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut is another issue. The Opposition, especially the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, had been accusing the BJP government of indulging in political vendetta and misuse of investigative agencies. The Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena is keen to raise the issue in Parliament Monday.
It is to be seen whether the issue will be confined to Rajya Sabha, of which Raut is a member, or spread to Lok Sabha as well. The Trinamool Congress is also gearing up to corner the BJP by raising allegations of sexual harassment against a Gujarat government minister in the Parliament, with three of its MPs giving adjournment notices on the matter.
The Left parties, on the other hand, are said to be keen on a discussion on price rise. Sources said the Opposition could have different strategies for the two Houses. “We could raise all these issues in Rajya Sabha and let Lok Sabha function to allow a discussion on price rise. But a final floor strategy will be decided in the morning after all opposition parties meet,” one Opposition MP said.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, meanwhile, said “obstruction (of proceedings) is destruction of parliamentary democracy. Effective functioning of the Parliament is the collective responsibility of the Government and the opposition. The world is looking at India which is on the move. Political differences should not be allowed to affect the functioning of the House”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?
What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Latest News
No bomb blasts in Modi’s New India: Javadekar
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day training camp
Maggie’s legacy: Divisive Thatcher looms over UK Tory race
China-born Canadian Mac Neil is a breath of fresh air in white-dominated swimming
Explained: What is Mumbai’s Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detained Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut?
Before soccer match, mother narrates stadium details to visually impaired son. Watch heartwarming video
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here’s why you must not panic
No monkeypox cases in Tamil Nadu so far, some spreading rumours: Health Minister
In Shiv Sena show of support outside Sanjay Raut house, visible chinks
Overground Metro 2B corridor: HC seeks DGCA’s stand on claims of AAI overlooking height restrictions
Chanu Didi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and his father: Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s sources of inspiration for CWG 2022 gold