President Ram Nath Kovind visits ailing Karunanidhi at Kauvery hospital, wishes for his speedy recovery

President Ram Nath Kovind with M K Stalin and Kanimozhi in Kauvery Hospital on Sunday. (Source: President of India/Twitter) President Ram Nath Kovind with M K Stalin and Kanimozhi in Kauvery Hospital on Sunday. (Source: President of India/Twitter)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited an ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi at Kauvery hospital in Chennai and wished for his speedy recovery. “Visited Thiru M. Karunanidhi in Chennai, met Kalaignar‘s family members and doctors, and inquired about his health. Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery,” President tweeted following his interaction with M K Stalin and Kanizmohi.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital following a dip in his blood pressure on July 28. On July 31, the hospital said the leader would require an extended period of hospitalisation due to “decline” in his general health although his vital parameters have normalised.

Kovind, who had a busy itinerary for the day earlier reached IIT Hyderabad and addressed the convocation ceremony. “As a second generation IIT, it is important that IIT Hyderabad borrows from as well as learns from the models of the past. Conditions are different from the 1950s and 1960s. India has changed. Technology and the very discipline of engineering have evolved. Our aspirations are no longer limited to the heavy industrial base that we created six decades ago,” he said. “Rather, IIT Hyderabad has to remain relevant to the fourth industrial revolution that will write the script of the 21st century,” he emphasised.

The President is on a three-day visit to the state of Kerala and will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening. On August 6, the President will inaugurate the ‘Festival of Democracy’ to mark the conclusion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

On August 7, the President will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of St Thomas College, Thrissur, before returning to Delhi, the sources said. The president’s itinerary also includes offering prayers at the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayoor on Wednesday, they added.

